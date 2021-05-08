Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off tools from Lady Lake Lowe’s

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a thief who targeted the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake last month.

The man is accused of entering the store, located at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 441, on April 6 at about 3 p.m. and concealing power tools valued at $348. He then exited the store without paying for the items and when he was confronted by a loss prevention associate, he fled on foot toward U.S. Hwy. 441, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be reported through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s app or directly to crimeline.org. Reference case number 1630.