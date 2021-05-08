81.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who ripped off tools from Lady Lake Lowe’s

By Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in nabbing a thief who targeted the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake last month.

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are asking for help in identifying the man pictured above, who is accused of recently stealing $348 in tools from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake on U.S. Hwy. 441.

The man is accused of entering the store, located at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 441, on April 6 at about 3 p.m. and concealing power tools valued at $348. He then exited the store without paying for the items and when he was confronted by a loss prevention associate, he fled on foot toward U.S. Hwy. 441, a sheriff’s office report states.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be reported through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s app or directly to crimeline.org.  Reference case number 1630.

