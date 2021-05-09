87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 9, 2021
type here...

Suspect who allegedly damaged rental car arrested after spotted at Wawa

By Meta Minton

Troyvell Damon Sexton
Troyvell Damon Sexton

A suspect who allegedly damaged a woman’s rental car in March was arrested after he was spotted at a local Wawa.

Troyvell Damon Sexton, 26, of Fruitland Park, early Friday morning was at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the license plate of his black Ford revealed the vehicle’s registered owner was being sought in the case of the damaged rental car.

His estranged wife told deputies that Sexton contacted her in March and said he was coming over to her residence to take a shower. She said she and Sexton had been separated for about a year, he had never previously been to the residence and she told him not to come over. She was in a rental car when Sexton arrived and he knocked on the window, trying to persuade her to get out of the vehicle. When she refused to get out, he struck the front windshield, damaging it. He then jumped on the hood of the vehicle. He left before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stores really cannot require masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident takes on the controversial topic of requiring masks.

Too many negative headlines about COVID-19

A Village of Poinciana reader scolds Villages-News.com for too many negative headlines when it comes to reporting on COVID-19. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What has happened to the Republican Party?

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the Republican Party. She is referring to the visit to The Villages by two controversial GOP members of Congress.

What is taking place at the border is disgraceful

A Village of Piedmont resident wonders why we are hearing crickets when it comes to the disgraceful situation at the border. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Innocent until proven guilty

A Villager responds to two previous Letters to the Editor. She agreed with one of the letter writers, but contends the other was motivated by hate, fear and judgment.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos