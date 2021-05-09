Suspect who allegedly damaged rental car arrested after spotted at Wawa

A suspect who allegedly damaged a woman’s rental car in March was arrested after he was spotted at a local Wawa.

Troyvell Damon Sexton, 26, of Fruitland Park, early Friday morning was at Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the license plate of his black Ford revealed the vehicle’s registered owner was being sought in the case of the damaged rental car.

His estranged wife told deputies that Sexton contacted her in March and said he was coming over to her residence to take a shower. She said she and Sexton had been separated for about a year, he had never previously been to the residence and she told him not to come over. She was in a rental car when Sexton arrived and he knocked on the window, trying to persuade her to get out of the vehicle. When she refused to get out, he struck the front windshield, damaging it. He then jumped on the hood of the vehicle. He left before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

He was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.