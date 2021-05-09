Village of Collier man sentenced in DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of Collier man has been sentenced as the result of a drunk driving arrest last year at Lake Sumter Landing.

Brett Michael Williamson, 41, who lives at 2613 Alcade Place, entered a plea of no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

He had been spotted by Community Watch at 3:30 a.m. March 12, 2020 parked behind the VKI Japanese Steak House at Lake Sumter Landing. A deputy approached the gray 2011 Ford passenger car which had its engine running. Williamson’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was thick-tongued, the arrest report said. The deputy asked Williamson why he was in the parking lot at 3:30 a.m. He said he had “just left” a bar at the square and was “about to head home.” The woman in the vehicle volunteered that Williamson had intended to drive her to her golf cart.

Williamson struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point told the deputy, “I can’t do this!” He refused to provide a breath sample.

He previously refused to submit to a breath test in 2000 in Jupiter, Fla. He was also convicted of driving under the influence in 2015 in Decatur, Ala.