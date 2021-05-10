Girl fight spills out onto sidewalk at nightspot in The Villages

A woman was arrested after a battle with another woman spilled out onto the sidewalk of a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called at 1:25 a.m. Saturday to Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where a “large group of people” exited the main doors of the establishment. They gathered outside Margarita Republic as 22-year-old Kersey Henson of Lake Panasoffkee began fighting with the other woman.

The two women were separated, but they continued “yelling, screaming, kicking and trying to fight other subjects on the sidewalk,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Henson was restrained by a police officer, but resisted arrest and continued “yelling and making threats” as she was being escorted to a patrol car.

Henson was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.