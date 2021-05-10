84.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 10, 2021
Historic tree that predates The Villages to be cut down in favor of car wash

By Meta Minton

An historic tree that predates The Villages will be cut down to make room for an entrance to a new car wash.

The Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board on Monday night voted 5-0 to grant a variance that will allow the removal of the massive tree near the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. An orange ribbon has been tied around the tree, signaling its imminent demise.

This historic tree will be coming down to make room for the entrance to a new car wash in The Villages.

The tree is located across Griffin Avenue from the new Post Office. The tree is at the former home of the BP gas station and Kangaroo convenience store, which are coming down for a new gas station, convenience store and car wash.

The old BP gas station and Kangaroo convenience store are being replaced on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The developer of the property found there was no way to preserve the tree which is 40 inches in diameter at the breast. The developer determined the tree will have to come down to make way for the entrance to the car wash.

The planning and zoning board’s vote is a recommendation to the Lady Lake Commission and is not binding. The commission will have the final say on the fate of the tree when it meets June 7.

