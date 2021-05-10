84.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 10, 2021
Illinois man apprehended with felony quantity of marijuana in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Ben McKee

An Illinois man was apprehended with a felony quantity of marijuana in Wildwood.

Ben McKee, 21, of Bloomington, Ill., was a passenger in a blue Chevrolet that exited the Shell station at 1001 Main St. shortly before midnight Sunday traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The driver, who also had an Illinois driver’s license, admitted he had made a mistake.

McKee revealed to police he had marijuana in a black Adidas bag. A search of the bag turned up 25.44 grams of marijuana, a metal grinder, a vape pen and pills, identified as Adderall and oxycodone Hydrochloride.

He was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

