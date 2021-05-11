Arthur E. Van Loo, age 76, of Summerfield, FL died May 7, 2021 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, Leesbury, FL.

Born September 22, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Ben and Elizabeth (nee Maasen) Van Loo. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was a pharmacist for greater than fifty years serving Gasen’s, SuperX, National, Walgreens, Fischer’s, and Medicine Shoppe pharmacies. He was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball team.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Linda (nee Hickman), daughters Cindy (Tony) Vymola of Smithton, IL, Christie (Todd) Reyling of Smithton, IL, and Connie (Jake) Bryant of Swansea, IL, and 5 grandchildren, Katelyn Vymola, Cody Vymola, Austin Reyling, Abby Reyling, and Lisa Bryant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Betty Van Loo, a brother, August (Gus) Van Loo, and a sister, Mary Ann Van Loo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Belleville, IL at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.