Habitual traffic offender nabbed back behind wheel at Spanish Springs

By Meta Minton

Jonathan Angel Olivencia
A habitual traffic offender was nabbed by law enforcement when he was caught back behind the wheel of a vehicle at Spanish Springs in The Villages.

Jonathan Olivencia, 26, who lives in the Club Wildwood apartments in Wildwood, had been pulled over at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Main Street and Bichara Boulevard near Panera Bread when he was driving a silver GMC SUV with an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed his license had been revoked in 2015 and he was classified a habitual offender in 2019.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Last year the New York native was sought by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 16.

