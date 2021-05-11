James L. Vandewater, Jr., 86, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away May 9, 2021 at the Ted and Diane Brandley Hospice House inSummerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Elizabeth Vandewater for 66 years.

Jim was born in Princeton, NJ a son of the late James and Anna Vandewater. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed painter and paperhanger in Local 453 Painters Union, and a painter at General Motors. Jim was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Candler, FL. Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Betty and daughter, Catherine Ann Shepard of Santa Monica, CA and sons, James L. Vandewater III and Kevin M. Vandewater of Hamilton Square, NJ. He is also survived by grandson, Eliot Shepard and granddaughter, Jessica Shepard both of CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, James L. Vandewater, IV.

The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00AM, a Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Candler, FL.