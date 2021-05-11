Keenan Nejat Tokay died on May 4, 2021 in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 61. He was born November 5, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, and grew up in Elk Grove Village and Itasca, Illinois.

He served in the U.S. Army, obtained a B.A. from the University of Illinois, and worked in Civil Service for the U.S. Post Office for years. He moved to Ocala, FL about 20 years ago, and spent time working as a security guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed singing karaoke with friends, particularly savoring heavy metal songs. He had a giving spirit and was generous with others. He struggled with health issues much of his life, including a bout with COVID-19 this past year. He marched to the beat of his own unique drummer.

He is survived by his sisters Hale Tokay of Oakland, CA and Susan Tokay and her husband Gordon of Harvard, MA, his uncle, Esen Tokay, of Coconut Grove, FL niece and nephew Rebecca Tokay Weast of Charlottesville, VA and Slava Tokay Weast of Victorville, CA and their partners,, and other family members throughout the world, most notably in Turkey.

A memorial service will take place at a future date. Donations to his favorite charity, ChildFund International, would be appreciated (www.childfund.org).