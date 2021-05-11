Paul W. Runkel, 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, stepfather, and friend, and was loved by many.

Born in Elgin, Illinois to Hazel and Webber Runkel, Paul grew up in Lake Zurich IL. After graduating from Lake Forest College, he moved to Chicago where he met his loving wife, Barbara. Together they raised three children (and one cat) in Mt. Prospect IL, where he established an accounting business. Paul was a dedicated employee throughout his career, working in the financial offices of Montgomery Ward, Libby, McNeill & Libby/Nestle, and at Northwestern Golf. He also served in the Army National Guard of Illinois. Once their children were grown, Barbara and Paul vacationed several times a year in their beloved Door County, WI.

Paul participated in Toastmasters where he practiced public speaking and perfected his ability to tell a good story. During his retirement, he wrote two books, Time for Baseball, which combined baseball with another interest of his, time travel; and Over by the Lake, stories of the people and experiences during his childhood that shaped his development as the man that he became. He golfed for most of his life and enjoyed playing baseball as well. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and was thrilled to witness his team winning the World Series in 2016.

Paul spent his last 15 years living life dancing, singing, traveling, and enjoying retirement with his lovely wife Linda. He ate dark chocolate and nuts most days, and maybe a little ice cream too. He will always be remembered as Ted O’Sullivan hosting a “really big [talent] shoe” in Sun City Huntley, and for jumping up to dance any time he heard Uptown Funk.

Paul is survived by his wife Linda; three children- William (Angela) Runkel, Elizabeth Runkel, and Patricia (Troy) Woselowsky; his two step-children, Debbie (Steve) Bakker and Julie (Jerold) Baltrus; three grandchildren, Grace, Mason, and Christopher, and two step-grandchildren- Tiffany and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Parkinson’s Foundation in Paul’s memory.