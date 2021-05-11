Photo ID required for governor’s Newsmax town hall in The Villages

Photo identification will be required for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ invitation-only Newsmax town hall in The Villages.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 12 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and those attending are asked to be in their seats by 9:30 a.m.

“We ask that you and your guests please not share any information regarding this event as it is by invitation only!” the administrative assistant to The Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester wrote in an email to those lucky enough to snag an invitation.

The governor will be joined onstage by former Trump spokesman, Sean Spicer, who previously visited The Villages. Spicer will be accompanied by Lyndsay Keith, co-anchor of the Newsmax program, “Spicer and Co.”

Last week, the governor drew criticism when Fox News covered a bill signing, from which other media was excluded.