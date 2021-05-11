71.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Villagers fuel up amid fears of gas shortage due to pipeline hack

By Meta Minton

Villagers were busy fueling up Tuesday amid fears of a gasoline shortage due to the hack of a major pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline Co., which serves much of the East Coast, has been crippled by a ransomware attack. That section of the market is losing around 1.2 million barrels a day of gasoline supply due to the disruption, according to experts.

Activity was brisk at the gas pumps at Wal Mart at Sarasota Plaza
Activity was brisk Tuesday at the gas pumps at Wal-Mart at Sarasota Plaza.

Villagers, fearing the interruption in supply could spread to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, began proactively filling their gas tanks.

A clerk at the Wal-Mart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages said some Villagers were returning to the pumps several times within a short period, fueling multiple vehicles.

