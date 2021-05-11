Villagers fuel up amid fears of gas shortage due to pipeline hack

Villagers were busy fueling up Tuesday amid fears of a gasoline shortage due to the hack of a major pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline Co., which serves much of the East Coast, has been crippled by a ransomware attack. That section of the market is losing around 1.2 million barrels a day of gasoline supply due to the disruption, according to experts.

Villagers, fearing the interruption in supply could spread to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, began proactively filling their gas tanks.

A clerk at the Wal-Mart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages said some Villagers were returning to the pumps several times within a short period, fueling multiple vehicles.