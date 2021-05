The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking clues in a double homicide in Wildwood.

The Sumter County dispatch center at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday received a report of two deceased persons in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. At this time the identity of the victims is unknown. Both were men.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).