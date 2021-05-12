86.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Keep politics out of our recreation centers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why was our Governor “Wrong again Ronnie” allowed to hold Wednesday’s event at the Eisenhower Recreation Center? This space had been previously reserved by a Villages recreation activity that directly benefits The Villages residents.
Who authorized the cancellation of the event for a political event that benefitted nobody? Why was there no attempt to find an alternate location for “Ronnie”? Why weren’t the recreation department rules on limiting participation to 56 people enforced? Why were people not required to wear masks when they entered the building per recreation department rules? What was the Developer and his representative’s role in this.
Maybe it’s time for the residents of The Villages to take control of local government and we can start by installing a district manager that is responsible to the residents instead of the Developer.

Don Parker
Village of Fernandina

Villages fire department carrying heavy load as critical meeting looms

News
Statistics show The Villages Public Safety Department has been carrying an extremely high call volume as a critical meeting looms next week about medical response in Sumter County.
Pumps run dry in The Villages as governor blasts ‘panic buying’

News
Gas pumps were running dry in The Villages on Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted “panic buying” of fuel.
Two more COVID-19 cases reported at Villages Charter School this month

Health
Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported at The Villages Charter School this month.
Spruce Creek South man jailed after his renter claims ongoing sexual assault

Crime
A 77-year-old Spruce Creek South man was jailed Tuesday after his boarder claimed he has been sexually assaulting her for several months.
Villages firefighters lauded for rescuing caged dog from Sumter County blaze

News
Villages firefighters rescued a caged dog Tuesday from a roaring fire in Sumter County.
Teenagers identified as homicide victims in Wildwood

Crime
Two teenagers have been identified as homicide victims in Wildwood.
Raid of gambling parlor in Sumter County won’t result in prosecution

News
Small gambling parlors are popping up across Sumter County and the county has no effective way to regulate them. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Summerfield woman jailed after popping out of camper and battling guy pal

Crime
A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Monday after emerging from a camper to tangle with her man friend as he tried to collect his belongings.
Governor sits down for exclusive show then heads to lunch in The Villages

News
Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down this morning for an exclusive taping for Newsmax and then went out to lunch in The Villages.
Commissioners blast Daily Sun over false information on impact fees study

News
Sumter County commissioners are blasting The Villages Daily Sun over false information on a proposed study of impact fees.
