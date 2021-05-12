Keep politics out of our recreation centers

To the Editor:

Why was our Governor “Wrong again Ronnie” allowed to hold Wednesday’s event at the Eisenhower Recreation Center? This space had been previously reserved by a Villages recreation activity that directly benefits The Villages residents.

Who authorized the cancellation of the event for a political event that benefitted nobody? Why was there no attempt to find an alternate location for “Ronnie”? Why weren’t the recreation department rules on limiting participation to 56 people enforced? Why were people not required to wear masks when they entered the building per recreation department rules? What was the Developer and his representative’s role in this.

Maybe it’s time for the residents of The Villages to take control of local government and we can start by installing a district manager that is responsible to the residents instead of the Developer.

Don Parker

Village of Fernandina