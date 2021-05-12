86.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
type here...

Pumps run dry in The Villages as governor blasts ‘panic buying’

By Meta Minton

Gas pumps were running dry in The Villages on Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted “panic buying” of fuel.

The Circle K station at Southern Trace Plaza was completely out of fuel on Wednesday with some drivers still circling the vacant pumps, hoping to score a fill up.

There was no fuel Wednesday afternoon at the Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages
There was no fuel Wednesday afternoon at the Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The governor has declared a state of emergency due to the spreading fuel shortage caused by the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which services a large portion of the East Coast. He urged Floridians to buy fuel only if absolutely necessary.

Regis and Laurel Korba of the Village of Hemingway were among those caught up in the chaos.

They were in Sunset Beach, N.C. with their adult children from Ohio and Texas.

“It took us over five hours to get gas yesterday. Five policemen directing the long lines helped as we all were frustrated not only from the long wait but also not knowing how long the gas would last. Only one pump working for miles of waiting cars,” Laurel Korba said.

Send us details of your fuel pump frustration at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Keep politics out of our recreation centers

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering why a Villages recreation activity got bumped in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Newsmax exclusive at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

73-year-old woman’s agonizing wait for help after calling 911

An Oxford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his 73-year-old mother’s agonizing wait for medical help after calling 911.

Pulling a tree down for a car wash?

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers her thoughts on the sacrifice of an historic tree in The Villages to make way for the entry to a new car wash. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We have an employment problem that will not be solved immediately

A Village of Hemingway resident says we have an employment problem that will not be solved immediately. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Apartments will detract from Spanish Springs Town Square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends that apartments will detract from Spanish Springs Town Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos