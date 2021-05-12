Pumps run dry in The Villages as governor blasts ‘panic buying’

Gas pumps were running dry in The Villages on Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted “panic buying” of fuel.

The Circle K station at Southern Trace Plaza was completely out of fuel on Wednesday with some drivers still circling the vacant pumps, hoping to score a fill up.

The governor has declared a state of emergency due to the spreading fuel shortage caused by the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which services a large portion of the East Coast. He urged Floridians to buy fuel only if absolutely necessary.

Regis and Laurel Korba of the Village of Hemingway were among those caught up in the chaos.

They were in Sunset Beach, N.C. with their adult children from Ohio and Texas.

“It took us over five hours to get gas yesterday. Five policemen directing the long lines helped as we all were frustrated not only from the long wait but also not knowing how long the gas would last. Only one pump working for miles of waiting cars,” Laurel Korba said.

