Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Raid of gambling parlor in Sumter County won’t result in prosecution

By Marv Balousek

Small gambling parlors are popping up across Sumter County and the county has no effective way to regulate them, County Administrator Bradley Arnold told commissioners Tuesday night.

Arnold said parlors have opened recently in Wildwood, Coleman and Lake Panasoffkee.

Sometimes called fish games, the gambling issue was raised during the public forum part of the meeting by Billy Bowles, a candidate next year for Sumter County commissioner.

Describing enforcement as “futile,” Arnold said the sheriff’s office raided one parlor on U.S. 27-441 and seized the equipment, but had to return it because state prosecutors did not want to take the case.

Zoning restrictions won’t work because the parlors are located in commercial areas, the county administrator said.

“It is considered a retail activity,” he said. “There’s no reason for law enforcement to get involved.”

Arnold said Marion County recently approved an ordinance to regulate the parlors, but state prosecutors are not going to enforce a county ordinance.

“I’m in a wait-and-see mode,” he said. “There’s no reason to bring something to the board that’s not enforceable.”

The best solution, he said, may be to lobby state lawmakers to address the problem in the legislature.

