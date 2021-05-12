86.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Villages fire department carrying heavy load as critical meeting looms

By Meta Minton

Statistics show The Villages Public Safety Department has been carrying an extremely high call volume as a critical meeting looms next week about medical response in Sumter County.

Call volume was up “significantly” in the month of March and that trend continues, according to Chief Edmund Cain, head of The Villages Public Safety Department.

Delays on the part of Sumter EMS, operated by the private company American Medical Response, have had an impact in on The Villages Public Safety Department.

“We are waiting on scene for transports,” said Cain, in his regular monthly report Wednesday to the Village Community Center Development District Board of Supervisors.

Villagers have described to Villages-News.com waiting for more than an hour for the arrival of an ambulance.

“We are there to stabilize the patient before the ambulance arrives to transport them to the hospital,” Cain said.

For the month of March, the fire department handled 2,041 incidents. The fiscal year to date number of incidents is 12,051, Cain said.

The Villages Public Safety Department’s Station 41 at Lake Sumter Landing.

During the month of March, The Villages Public Safety Department also reported three “code saves.” Station 41 at Lake Sumter Landing responded to patients in cardiac arrest on March 1 and 7. On March 15, a crew from Station 47 at Warm Springs saved a patient in cardiac arrest.

The Professional Firefighters of The Villages recently issued a statement highly critical of Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold’s proposal to look into eliminating the response of the fire departments within Sumter County to all medical calls for 911 service. In The Villages, the vast majority of calls are related to medical issues, due to the age of the population. The Villages Public Safety Department has about a four-and-a-half-minute response time, which is considered to be top-notch.

The topic of “improving patient outcomes” will be discussed in a May 18 workshop of the Sumter County Commission.

