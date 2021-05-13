Janice Aileen Nystrom passed away on May 12, 2021 at the Villages Cornerstone Hospice, at the age of 76, after a 20-year battle with a blood cancer disorder. Janice was born on June 7, 1944, the daughter of Joseph and Doris (Charron) DeRome. She was raised in Concord, Mass, knowing early on that her chosen career would be that of a hairdresser. After a successful 25-year hairdressing career, Janice moved on to become a buyer for a small start-up company, later transitioning to her final career stint as the assistant to both the general manager and the human resources manager at a busy manufacturing facility.

Janice was known for her vivacious personality and winning smile, making friends wherever she went. She was proud of her service as a military wife, following her husband Carl on several assignments in his Air Force career, including a two-year assignment in Seoul, Korea.

Janice loved to travel, especially on cruises to the Caribbean Islands and Bermuda. She and Carl also had the opportunity to visit several European countries, including England, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. Probably the highlight of her travels came when she had a chance to have dinner in the Eiffel Tower, followed the next night by a celebration of her 70th birthday in a quaint Paris café.

Janice is survived by Carl Nystrom, her loving husband of 41 years, of the Villages, FL. She also leaves a daughter, Rhonda Pieper, of Orlando, Florida, a stepdaughter, Jennifer Nystrom and spouse, Lori Nolen, of Bend, Oregon, grandchildren Avery Alicea and Kiara Pieper of Orlando, Florida and Leanna Caicedo and spouse, Michael Montero, of Coconut Creek, Florida, two special great granddaughters, Karina, and Valentina, as well as several nieces and nephews. Finally, she leaves a brother, Donald DeRome and his wife, Elaine, of Portsmouth, NH, as well as her incredibly close sister, Diane, and her husband Richard, of the Villages, Florida.