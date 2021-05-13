69.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Motorists escape serious injury when falling tree strikes three vehicles on U.S. 441

By Meta Minton

Four people escaped serious injury when a falling tree struck three vehicles on U.S. 441 near Belleview in Marion County.

The vehicles were northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 at 7:15 a.m. Thursday when a large tree on the east shoulder fell westward across the roadway and struck all three vehicles, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The three vehicles were a 2003 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 36-year-old Summerfield woman, a 2020 Kia Sorrento driven by a 32-year-old Belleview woman and a 2016 Ford F-150 Ford pickup driven by a 17-year-old male from Ocklawaha who was accompanied by a 58-year-old Ocklawaha woman.

The Belleview woman suffered minor injuries while the others escaped injury.

The tree also knocked down power lines along U.S. Hwy. 441, th report noted.

