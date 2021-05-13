Unbelievably one-sided reporting from the Daily Sun

To the Editor:

Just in case anyone thinks that David Corder of the Daily Sun is a real “fair and balanced” reporter, needs to remember that he is an employee of The Villages, a.k.a. Developer, a.k.a. the “Boss.” It appears that David’s sole purpose is to support and promote the ambitions of the Boss, which seem to be mass expansion and mass wealth. David will support and praise anything or anyone that supports the Boss’s ambitions. Conversely, he will mock, criticize, and condemn anything or anyone who might present any kind of obstacle to the Boss’s ambitions.

These “Praise and Condemn” articles are getting more ridiculous by the day and are almost comical. And they have been going on for quite a while. They were especially bad last year during the County Commissioner campaign. Nothing but praise for the good ole boy puppet commissioners who raised my taxes over 28 percent and nothing but scorn, ridicule, and condemnation for the would be commissioners who vowed to roll back these taxes. Well guess what David, few people were buying your crap then, as 2/3 of the county voted against you and the good ole boys, and very few of us are buying your crap now. The more you write, the more you poke a stick in the eye of the majority of us who voted for the new commissioners.

I truly believe that David’s unbelievably one-sided reporting helped ensure a victory for the new people, and I believe David’s even worse and biased reporting now will ensure the departure of the remaining good ole boys, along with Representative (what a joke) Hage. Who knows, even Senator Baxley could be in trouble. I’m truly surprised that Baxley would vote against 2/3 of the county. Can’t be good for his funeral business.

But anyway, the beat goes on as more articles appear that mock and criticize every move our new commissioners make, even though they are the ONLY elected officials (along with Sheriff Farmer) looking out for the existing citizens of Sumter County right now. They are obviously fighting an uphill battle against the Boss and wealthy friends, writers like Corder, and bought and paid for politicians. But the new guys are doing their best to keep their promise of fair taxes and fees. It’s funny now how Corder and the good ole boys are calling impact fees “taxes” that would hurt the citizens. What? NO, 28 percent tax increases hurt the citizens, you morons. Impact fees pay for new infrastructure that will benefit the developer and “new” homeowners. Why are you asking “existing” homeowners to foot the bill?

We love living in The Villages, have for 20 years. I am not anti developer or anti growth. They have been a blessing to the area and especially Sumter County, bringing good jobs along with a better standard of living and educational opportunities. My main concerns are the massive tax increase and low impact fees paid by the developer, and of course all the biased reporting. And obviously many others share these concerns regarding taxes and fees. I am truly offended by those who suggest that those of us who dare to speak about these concerns, must hate The Villages and don’t belong here.

Luke Courtemanche

Haciendas of Mission Hills