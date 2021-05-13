67.7 F
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Village of Fenney couple makes plea for removal of oak tree

By Meta Minton

A Village of Fenney husband and wife were hoping for the removal of an oak tree near their home.

Kim and Robert Cauthers purchased their home in 2019 in the Patricia Villas.

“We love it here,” said Kim Cauthers, who said they were lured to The Villages by longtime friends.

What the Cauthers don’t love is an oak tree near their villa wall. It is not on their property, but is growing over the wall. They made a plea for the tree’s removal Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

A couple from the Patricia Villas was hoping to have this oak tree relocated away from their property.

“We fear the future growth of the oak. As you know, oaks can vary in height from 40 to 80 feet,” she said.

She noted that her husband, who was wearing a back brace, has undergone two spinal surgeries.

“I cannot see me getting on top of that wall, trimming that tree,” Robert Cauthers said.

The couple said they would like to see the oak tree “relocated” and replaced with a palm tree.

District Manager Richard Baier said that the District Office receives about 500 requests per year for tree removal.

He said that the Developer has made it clear that south of State Road 44, a more natural, Florida friendly approach is being taken with regard to landscaping. There are more drought-tolerant plants and fewer non-native thirsty flowers south of State Road 44.

It also was pointed out that palm trees do not provide any environmental benefit.

The request for the tree removal was not granted.

