Villagers complaining about condition of pond behind Water Lily Recreation Center

Villagers have been complaining about the condition of a pond behind Water Lily Recreation Center.

The problematic pond was discussed Thursday afternoon at a meeting of the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

A representative of District Property Management recently met with residents of DeClerk Loop who live around the pond.

Residents have indicated they would like to see a fountain or defuser placed in the pond.

However, District Manager Richard Baier warned that doing so “would set an expensive precedent.” He said that residents from other areas of CDD 12 would soon be appearing before the board making similar requests about their ponds.

Clarke Aquatics was recently dispatched to spray for invasive species at the pond. That unwanted vegetation has died and will be removed.