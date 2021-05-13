67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 13, 2021
type here...

Villagers complaining about condition of pond behind Water Lily Recreation Center

By Meta Minton

Villagers have been complaining about the condition of a pond behind Water Lily Recreation Center.

The problematic pond was discussed Thursday afternoon at a meeting of the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

A representative of District Property Management recently met with residents of DeClerk Loop who live around the pond.

Residents have been complaining about the condition of this pond behind the Water Lily Recreation Center
Residents have been complaining about the condition of this pond behind the Water Lily Recreation Center.

Residents have indicated they would like to see a fountain or defuser placed in the pond.

However, District Manager Richard Baier warned that doing so “would set an expensive precedent.” He said that residents from other areas of CDD 12 would soon be appearing before the board making similar requests about their ponds.

Clarke Aquatics was recently dispatched to spray for invasive species at the pond. That unwanted vegetation has died and will be removed.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Property cleaned up after resident raises concern

A resident of the Jackson Villas in the Village of Pine Ridge is grateful that an amazing cleanup has taken place at a property that was once a neighborhood eyesore.

Democrats want to ban ID requirements

A Village of La Belle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Democrats want to ban ID requirements when it comes to voting.

Unbelievably one-sided reporting from the Daily Sun

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills offers his thoughts on the “unbelievably one-sided reporting” from The Villages Daily Sun.

Keep politics out of our recreation centers

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering why a Villages recreation activity got bumped in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Newsmax exclusive at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

73-year-old woman’s agonizing wait for help after calling 911

An Oxford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes his 73-year-old mother’s agonizing wait for medical help after calling 911.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos