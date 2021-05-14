CDD 1 board makes decision about allowing signs at residents’ homes

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors has decided that residents can continue to display signs at their homes in The Villages.

CDD 1 will continue to have a rule against signage in residents’ yards, but will continue with its policy of non-enforcement.

CDD 1 is the only district that doesn’t enforce the rule prohibiting signs.

CDD 1 Chairman Kathy Porter previously had suggested the board re-evaluate its position with regard to signage. She said she had heard from residents about too many signs on display in CDD 1.

However, Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer at Friday’s board meeting totally disagreed with Porter’s assessment of the situation.

“Why is this such a big issue? I have heard nothing from my neighbors,” Beibesheiemer said.

She ticked off a list of “rules” stated in the covenants that are not being followed.

“Only one dog may be kept by an owner,” Biebesheimer read from the document she brought to the meeting. Many Villagers have more than one pet, including in CDD 1.

She also said there is no enforcement of rules on the height of hedges.

“That is all ‘complaint driven,’ now,” she said.

Biebesheimer made a motion to keep in place the non-enforcement of the rule prohibiting signs.

Her motion got an immediate second from Supervisor Ellen Cora.

Porter noted that there were only three supervisors present at the meeting, as Supervisor Tom Papin recently resigned and Supervisor Bill Jenness was absent.

“I am a little concerned about taking this action without a full board,” Porter said.

However, the vote moved forward with Biebesheimer and Cora voting to continue to not enforce the prohibition on signs. Porter voted against it.