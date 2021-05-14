Chocolate covered marshmallows on a stick

The recent advent of Mother’s Day reminded me of a fact as it relates to The Blonde in the house. That is, if I were to offer to either take her to a rousing dinner at the Bern’s Steak House in Tampa or buy her some chocolate (milk not dark) covered marshmallows on a stick from either Kilwin’s or Peterbrooke’s she might well choose the latter. I always thought that the name marshmallow was a rather unusual name. I didn’t think that mallows grew in a marsh, but darned if they don’t. They have a pretty flower which I guess makes them easy to find.

The marshmallow was developed by the old Egyptians. (They seem to get to be first in everything just because they were around so long ago. Actually, I bet they borrowed it from the Sumerians who were around even longer!)

In any case some Egyptian found the mallow plant growing in a marsh and decided to mess around with it. It always amazes me why people decide to fool around with a certain plant and end up making something good. In this case, it was so good that it was reserved for gods and royalty. I will bet you thought that the marshmallows, which didn’t look like ours, were reserved for the gods were eaten by the priests – especially if they had taste buds like The Blonde. The Greeks were more practical as they used marshmallows to heal wounds and soothe the throat. They also applied it to toothaches and bee stings. I would suspect that applying it to wounds would be rather sticky and messy. However, band aids hadn’t been invented back then so I guess it was the next best thing.

Personally, I do not have the fascination with marshmallows that my good wife does. I do think it is kind of fun to put them on a stick that you find lying in the dirt and burn the heck out of them over a camp fire. (I wonder what Dr. Fauci thinks about using a dirty stick lying around to cook something you will eat? Eh, I guess the fire neutralizes any bad germs.) I do like the little tiny ones you put on top of a milk based hot chocolate. That is a delicious treat fit for the gods – and you don’t even have to put it on an altar before you drink it! It is my understanding that marshmallows are no longer made with mallow, but with gelatin. They should probably change the name to marshgelatin, but that doesn’t sound that great. Besides gelatin doesn’t grow in a marsh.

I might note that Father’s Day will be coming up soon. It used to be that the Blonde made me doughnuts cooked in hot oil and then rolled in sugar. Boy, were they good! I would definitely give up a lunch at Bern’s for them. However, a number of years ago she determined that that kind of doughnut was not good for me, and that if she kept making them, I might not make 50. Well, I am past 50 now so I guess her decision was for the best. Still warm cooked doughnuts rolled in sugar – whoo boy!

Yes, The Blonde did receive some chocolate covered marshmallows on a stick for Mother’s Day. I am a good husband after all!

Villager Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com