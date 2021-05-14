76.3 F
The Villages
Friday, May 14, 2021
David Ropp

By Staff Report

David Eugene Ropp
David Ropp 80, of Summerfield, Florida passed away May 13, 2021 at the Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, FL. He was the husband of the late Winnifred L. Ropp who passed in 2018.

He was born in Frederick, MD a son of the late George and Dorothy Zimmerman. Prior to his retirement he was a meat cutter with Safeway Grocery Store. He loved to work in his garden and spend time with friends and neighbors, Carolyn and Ed Nichols; Kenny and Laurie Whittaker.

David is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ropp and his wife, Ladora of Frederick, MD. He was the grandfather of Kyle Clem and Kameron Clem. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Ann Clem who passed in 2015.

Services will be held in Frederick, MD.

