Friday, May 14, 2021
Families make video plea for help in solving murders of Wildwood teens

By Meta Minton

The families of two teens murdered in Wildwood have made a video statement seeking help from the public in solving the case.

Prestin Wayne Nixon, 16, and Isaiah Alexander Nelson, 17, were “brutally murdered,” according to a video released Friday afternoon by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The video release comes at a time when the reward for information leading to an arrest has been raised to $10,000.

Nelson was described as a hard worker who regularly covered double shifts at Zaxby’s restaurant. Nixon was described as a thoughtful young man who loved video games.

Isaiah Alexander Nelson
Preston Nixon
Their bodies were discovered in the area of County Road 219 in Wildwood. A 911 call reporting the discovery was received at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477)

