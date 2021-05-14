Pamela D. Shirley of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Olney, Maryland died May 11, 2021, at the Cornerstone Hospice Center in The Villages. She was the wife of 52 years of Edward W. Shirley.

Pam was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Frank K. Duncan, Jr. and Dorothy Hopfield Duncan. She grew up in Washington, D.C., and graduated from the District Public Schools. She earned an undergraduate degree with a dual major in mathematics/elementary education from Towson State College in 1966. She later earned a Master’s in Education Degree from Western Maryland College.

Pam began her professional career as an elementary teacher with the Montgomery County, Maryland, Public School. After taking several years off to raise her family, she returned to full-time teaching in 1984. Over the next eight years, she served as a teacher, and a teacher specialist in elementary mathematics. In 1992, she was appointed principal of DuFief Elementary School in Rockville, Maryland. She held this position until leaving Montgomery County to join her husband with the Caroline County, Maryland, Public Schools, in 2003. Prior to her final retirement in 2011, she served as a trainer for aspiring administrators in Caroline County.

In 1996, Pam was recognized as the Washington Post Principal of the Year for Montgomery County. This award was based on the nomination materials presented on her behalf by the parents and teachers at DuFief Elementary School.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shirley is survived by two sons, Scott E. (Karla) of Alexandria, Va. and Eric. D. (Sarah) of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by three wonderful grandchildren who were the absolute love of her life.

The family requests that donations in Pam’s name be made to the Erdheim Chester Disease Global Alliance: Fundecd.org, or ECD Global Alliance, PO Box 775, DeRidder, La., 70634.