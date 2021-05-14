78.7 F
The Villages
Friday, May 14, 2021
Thumb speaking with our smart phones

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This era has seen a new societal method of communication. The advent of the smartphone has given rise to what could be called “Thumb speak.” It is, after all, speaking, not in “tongues” but rather speaking with “thumbs”!
Rather than really being an asset this can perhaps be more accurately described as the “Thumbing down” of our population. We can observe adults and children hurrying along busily thumbing messages hither and yon.
The number of those killed or injured while so engaged is staggering. The internet has been replete with videos of those so enamored with these wonderful tools of communication, that they are observed falling in manholes and going headlong into posts.
And yet they persevere, furiously.
And these “smartphones”?: Well they are providing storage for an emotional corpse. Can there be any colder method of creating a mental geriatric thong?

Jopseph Kibitlewski, Ph.D
Spruce Creek South

 

