Saturday, May 15, 2021
Public hearing held regarding mold at home of deceased man in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A public hearing was held Friday at Savannah Center concerning mold on the home of a deceased man in The Villages.

The home is located at 17861 SE 85th Causton Court in the Village of Piedmont. It is owned by the Joseph DeMil Estate. The property is in foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off.

17861 SE 85th Causton Court
17861 SE 85th Causton Court

A complaint about the property was received March 3 by Community Standards.

Mold has been growing 17861 SE 85th Causton Court
Mold has been growing at this home at 17861 SE 85th Causton Court.

The public hearing was conducted by the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors. The board found the property in violation of deed compliance. Five days were allowed to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, an initial fine of $150 will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.

