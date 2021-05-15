Public hearing held regarding mold at home of deceased man in The Villages

A public hearing was held Friday at Savannah Center concerning mold on the home of a deceased man in The Villages.

The home is located at 17861 SE 85th Causton Court in the Village of Piedmont. It is owned by the Joseph DeMil Estate. The property is in foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off.

A complaint about the property was received March 3 by Community Standards.

The public hearing was conducted by the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors. The board found the property in violation of deed compliance. Five days were allowed to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, an initial fine of $150 will be imposed, followed by $50 daily fines.