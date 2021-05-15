Roads deteriorating after two years in Soulliere Villas in The Villages

Officials are concerned about the premature deterioration of roads in the Soulliere Villas in The Villages.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors on Friday discussed the condition of the roads in the relatively new villa community.

“Do we have no recourse at all? Once we take these things over there ought to be some type of warranty. We didn’t expect to be repaving vill roads in two years,” said Supervisor Cary Sternberg.

The mystery is what is happening with the roads in the villa community which was constructed a few years ago as an addition to CDD 4 along with the Phillips Villas.

“We don’t know exactly what the cause of the deteriorating road is,” said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

She provided supervisors with assurance that the matter will be tracked as “old business” in their monthly meeting agenda.

District Property Management has reached out to the Developer, who turned the roads over to CDD 4 after the villas were complete.

“We are doing some investigation to see what is going on with the roads. We are talking to the Developer,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown.