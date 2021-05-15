76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 15, 2021
type here...

Roads deteriorating after two years in Soulliere Villas in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials are concerned about the premature deterioration of roads in the Soulliere Villas in The Villages.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors on Friday discussed the condition of the roads in the relatively new villa community.

“Do we have no recourse at all? Once we take these things over there ought to be some type of warranty. We didn’t expect to be repaving vill roads in two years,” said Supervisor Cary Sternberg.

The mystery is what is happening with the roads in the villa community which was constructed a few years ago as an addition to CDD 4 along with the Phillips Villas.

“We don’t know exactly what the cause of the deteriorating road is,” said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

She provided supervisors with assurance that the matter will be tracked as “old business” in their monthly meeting agenda.

District Property Management has reached out to the Developer, who turned the roads over to CDD 4 after the villas were complete.

“We are doing some investigation to see what is going on with the roads. We are talking to the Developer,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Majority of Americans have already developed COVID-Antibodies

A reader who happens to be a medical doctor encourages his fellow Floridians to look into a COVID-Antibody test.

Our fight against COVID-19 continues but our mission remains  

The director of the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System offers an update on COVID-19 and veterans care.

Thumb speaking with our smart phones

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that we are talking through our thumbs.

Property cleaned up after resident raises concern

A resident of the Jackson Villas in the Village of Pine Ridge is grateful that an amazing cleanup has taken place at a property that was once a neighborhood eyesore.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos