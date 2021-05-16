Bison Valley man allegedly lured young girls with phones and e-cigarettes

A Bison Valley man already behind bars is facing additional charges he lured young girls into his home with phones and e-cigarettes.

Marvin Jennings New, 79, of 12061 NE 51st Circle in Oxford, has been lodged at the Sumter County Jail on multiple charges of sex assault, lewd and lascivious behavior and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, involving girls under the age of 12. He was initially arrested after he was found to have photos of unclothed females on his phone.

At the time of his arrest April 27, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for information about additional girls with whom New might have been involved.

A newly released arrest report sheds additional light on New’s activities with the young girls.

A young female told investigators that she and her friends spent time at New’s house, which is located in a family subdivision within walking distance of The Villages Charter School. The girl said that New “would always rub her feet and legs,” according to the arrest report. She said it was common practice for him to do the same with other young girls. New would “buy the girls all kinds of things to include cell phones, toys, food and play stations. He took the girls “skating, boating, tubing and to Wal-Mart.” The girl said that in August 2020 he was driving the girls around and he “reached over and put his hand inside her shirt and rubbed her breast.” New also bought the girls, “puff bars,” flavored disposable e-cigarettes which contained nicotine. He purchased White Claw alcoholic beverages for the girls, the report said.

He continues to be held without bond.