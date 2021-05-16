David Ray Long, age 61, passed away in Oxford, Florida, on May 14, 2021 due to pneumonia.

Mr. Long was born on June 17, 1959 in Waterloo, NY to George and Beulah Jean Long. Mr. Long grew up in Fayette, NY and graduated from Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls, NY in the class of 1977. He served in the United States Air Force from 1980-1982. In the years that followed Mr. Long resided in Florida. He went to technical school and took higher education courses through local colleges. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, playing guitar and caring for his cat, Socks.

Mr. Long was always eager to lend a helping hand for a friend or a stranger. He loved to communicate with friends and family and always stayed in touch no matter how many physical miles were between them. He is long known for his cheery greetings in frequent calls to family members in which he always said, “this is Brother Dave from Sunny Florida.”

Mr. Long is survived by his son, Brian Long of Melbourne, Florida; his twin brother, Donald (Robin) Long of Indiana; brothers, Richard Long of Waterloo, NY and Steven (Helen) Long of Romulus, NY; one sister Kate (Ed) Holley of Ballston Lake, NY and a half sister Nancy (Jeff) Hartman of White Pine, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his son, James Long; his mother and father, George and Jean Long; and two brothers James Long and Michael Long.

A private memorial service will be held in NY.