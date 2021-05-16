78.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Dudley Archery Range to be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Dudley Archery Range will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Everglades Regional Recreation Complex at 674-8434.

