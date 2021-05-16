Request for masks at recreation centers could change due to CDC guidance

For the moment, masks are still requested at recreation centers in The Villages, but that could soon change due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC has determined fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

“Change could be coming soon,” said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

She was reacting last week to the news from the CDC while briefing community development districts supervisors on the status of the District’s policy.

“Right now there have been no changes because the guidance from the CDC just came out,” Duckett said.

In addition, the capacity at recreations centers is still limited to 50 percent. That could soon change, too.

Supervisors predicted Villagers will welcome any loosening up in the guidance.

“The residents just want to get back to normal life,” said CDD 2 Supervisor Bart Zoellner.