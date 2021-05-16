78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 16, 2021
type here...

Request for masks at recreation centers could change due to CDC guidance

By Meta Minton

For the moment, masks are still requested at recreation centers in The Villages, but that could soon change due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC has determined fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

“Change could be coming soon,” said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett.

She was reacting last week to the news from the CDC while briefing community development districts supervisors on the status of the District’s policy.

“Right now there have been no changes because the guidance from the CDC just came out,” Duckett said.

In addition, the capacity at recreations centers is still limited to 50 percent. That could soon change, too.

Supervisors predicted Villagers will welcome any loosening up in the guidance.

“The residents just want to get back to normal life,” said CDD 2 Supervisor Bart Zoellner.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We’ve switched from Social Security to Unemployment

A Village of Palo Alto resident has switched from Social Security to Unemployment to beat the high cost of living. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just call LeBron James

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we could look to LeBron James for the answers.

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Majority of Americans have already developed COVID-Antibodies

A reader who happens to be a medical doctor encourages his fellow Floridians to look into a COVID-Antibody test.

Our fight against COVID-19 continues but our mission remains  

The director of the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System offers an update on COVID-19 and veterans care.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos