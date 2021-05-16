Villagers apparently attempting to sell home embroiled in deed compliance case

A couple in The Villages is apparently attempting to sell a home embroiled in a deed compliance case.

The home at 17555 SE 90th Clemson Circle in the Village of Springdale was the subject of a public hearing last week before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

Wayne and Elizabeth Racine bought the house back in 2002.

On Dec. 29, a complaint was received about their property, regarding landscaping not in accordance with architectural approval. The landscaping and pergola in the rear of the property is encroaching on the seven-and-a-half foot easement, according to information provided by Community Standards.

The Gardenia Designer three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is listed with Properties of The Villages. It’s listing touts an “AMAZING outdoor deck and pergola.” The listing also brags about “extensive landscaping w/cement accents.” An open house was held at the home this past Thursday. The home is listed for $375,000.

Wayne Racine testified Friday before the CDD 4 board, spinning a difficult-to-follow tale that began with a Jan. 26, 2003 Super Bowl party held at his home. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 48-21 rout of the Oakland Raiders, the Racines had established a smoking area in the rear of their home.

Wayne Racine said one of the smokers “fell backwards” and filed a lawsuit against him as well as the Developer of The Villages.

Racine claimed the Developer came in and poured a concrete pad for fear of being sued by the injured smoker.

“He made changes (in the easement) but never bothered to file it with Marion County,” Racine said.

He was reminded numerous times by District Counsel Mark Brionez to stick to the matter at hand, the deed compliance violation.

“Did you apply for Architectural Review Committee approval?” asked Supervisor Cary Sternberg, a former member of the ARC.

“I believe I did,” Racine answered.

The record shows that Racine filed an ARC application on Feb. 10, more than two months after the complaint was lodged against his property.

The board ultimately gave the Racines 30 days to bring the property into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, the couple will face an initial $150 fine followed by daily $50 fines.