Bad Parking leads to DUI arrest at Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza

Bad Parking led to a driving under the influence arrest at Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

A white colored Jeep SUV was parked in front of the Circle K at 3431 Southern Trace at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The SUV was parked on “the white divider’s line and not parked directly in the center of the parking space as it should be,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. A photograph was taken of the poor parking job.

The deputy had watched as 33-year-old Tosha Marie Warble of Ocala was in the store “stumbling” and “very unsteady on her feet,” the report said. She left the Circle K and walked to the Jeep SUV, where she was approached by the deputy. Warble appeared to be “very lethargic.”

She had a “hard time” with field sobriety exercises and at one point became, “very trembly,” the report said. She provided a breath sample that registered .000, so the deputy also collected a urine sample.

She was booked on a DUI charge at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.