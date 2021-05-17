Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

To the Editor:

Recently my wife and I witnessed some rather bizarre behavior by a resident while getting our mail.

As we were approaching the mail room we could hear a woman was just losing her grip over something the mail lady did or didn’t do or had any control over.

People, these mail people are at the mercy of the USPS, Amazon and such, they can only do so much with the resources available to them. By going ballistic, being disrespectful and acting a fool with them will not get your mail/packages any easier or quicker. Just be nice to them, they work long and hard to bring our mail/packages to us. They deserve the same respect we expect from them.

Mike Lewis

Village of Fernandina