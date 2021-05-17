82.9 F
The Villages
Monday, May 17, 2021
Bernis Frydrych

By Staff Report

Bernis (“Bernie”) Frydrych was called home to God on May 13, 2021, at the age of 83.

Bernis was a caregiver her entire life, as an RN in LeRoy, New York (Dr. Bruce Baker) and Fruitland Park/Leesburg, Florida (Dr. Hawke, Dr. Gilbert, and others), and for her husband, Bill – the love of her life for 55 years. She loved to sew and made things for those she loved, and anyone she felt a connection with along the way.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Floyd Dickinson, and by her husband Bill.  She is survived by her sister, Barbara (David) Parton of LeRoy, by her children Joy (Thomas) Jones of Nevada, Dale Frydrych and William Frydrych (Tami) of Middleburg, as well as six grandchildren, two great granddaughters, a great-great granddaughter, at least six nieces and nephews, and many friends of all ages.   She will be missed.

Calling hours will be at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, Florida on Thursday, May 20 from 5-7 pm, with services at Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park on Friday, May 21 at 1:30.

Please do not send flowers. Bernis asked that donations be made to the United Methodist Church Music Fund or to any children’s hospital in her memory.

