Man in stolen car injured during high-speed chase near The Villages

A man in a stolen car was injured during a high-speed chase near The Villages.

Chavez Lorenz Belle, 22, of Holiday, was booked Sunday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center following his release from Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He had been at the wheel of a brown 2013 Volkswagen stolen in Pasco County at 1:31 p.m. Thursday on State Road 44 near Morse Boulevard when the vehicle began to weave through traffic and then accelerated to more than 100 miles per hour, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Belle reached County Road 159 where he struck a ditch and the vehicle “flew through the air rotating multiple times,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Belle, who did not have a Florida driver’s license, was wanted on multiple Pasco County warrants. A purse was found near the vehicle and it contained 22 rounds of ammunition. It was determined that the purse was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Belle was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.