Mertha Felix, 66, Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021 at Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida.

Mertha was born on September 29, 1954 in the Marshal Islands to her parents, Binol and Melik Jetnil. She moved to Belleview, Florida from Hawaii two years ago and was recently living in Lady Lake, Florida. She was of the Christian faith and attended services at Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Florida. She loved to take care of her family and her home. Her favorite past time was listening to her radio.

She is survived by her loving children, two daughters: Rachel Lokeijak of Lady Lake, FL, Helena Felix of The Marshal Islands; two sons: Bilok Note of Oklahoma and James Felix of The Marshal Islands; three brothers; four sisters; sixteen grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren. Mertha was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Eliah Felix and a beloved daughter, Mertila Felix.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 12:00PM (Noon) at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel, with visitation to be held prior to the service from 10:00AM till the hour of service at the funeral home.