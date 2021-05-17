68.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Villager arrested on DUI charge after crash at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton

Matthew George Wondrasek

A 74-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested after a crash Sunday night at Lake Sumter Landing.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Canal Street and Lakeshore Drive when a deputy noticed “a dazed stare” from Matthew George Wondrasek, according to an arrest report. His speech was slurred and he had a “difficult time removing his Florida driver’s license from his wallet,” the report said.

The Chicago native performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .042 and .040 blood alcohol content. He provided a urine sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Wondrasek previously owned a home in the Village of Bonita. In the arrest report, he listed his address at 1576 Bella Cruz Drive, which is the UPS Store at Spanish Plaines Plaza in The Villages.

