The Villages
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
By Staff Report

John Koll Benoit, age 77, died on May 13, 2021 in The Villages, Fl.

John is survived by his wife Raidine Benoit of The Villages, his son Thomas Benoit of New Braunfels, Texas(Elizabeth)and his daughter Shelene Johnson (Mark)of Mediapolis, Iowa, along with his 6 grandchildren Michael, Koll, Conner, Alexis, Kyra and Maddison. He will be greatly missed by his special furry buddy.

John was born in Des Moines Iowa on November 15, 1943 to Jack and Jeanette Benoit who proceeded him in death. He was also proceeded in death by his brother Marc.

John loved his family, his friends and golf. He was known for bragging about his family, his wicked sense of humor, love of life and how proud he was of his one and only hole in one!

A memorial is being established to purchase a bench for all The Villages to enjoy.

