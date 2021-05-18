76.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Nancy Joella Driggers

By Staff Report

Nancy Joella Driggers, 89, of Wildwood passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Mrs. Driggers was born May 18, 1931 in Wildwood to Otwa Graves Strayhorn and Lorene (Hazen) Strayhorn. Nancy was a lifelong resident and had retired from the Sumter County School Board. She was a Born-Again Believer and a member of the Oxford Assembly of God Church. Nancy was very active in her church as a Sunday School Teacher for many years, along with being active in several ministries including the Prayer Shaw Ministry and the Missions Commitment to name a couple of her favorite.

Survivors include her children, Randy Driggers (Colleen), Ronnie Driggers, Nancy Driggers Moore (Bill), Jeanie Driggers Davis (Ted), Jerry Driggers (Nancy) and Jolinda Driggers Windham (Greg); sister, Mary Lynn Pritchard; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years H.E. (Tobe) Driggers. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM, Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the Oxford Assembly of God Church. Interment will be done privately in the Pine Level Cemetery.

