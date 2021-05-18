76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
type here...

Russel F. Achey

By Staff Report

Russel F. Achey
Russel F. Achey

Russel F. Achey, 83, of Eagleville, PA passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Born in Manheim, PA he was the son of the late Harold and Edna (Conrad) Achey. He was the loving husband to Barbara (Elliott) Achey for 51 years. He will be missed by his beloved family: 6 children: Michael Achey of LaFeria, TX, Gregory Achey husband of Jody of Mayesville, SC, Kathy Prigmore wife of Tom of Berlin, MD, Shane Bone wife of Kevin of Eagleville, PA, Sean Achey husband of Miriam of Lancaster, PA, and Shannon Harmon wife of Doug of Chambersburg, PA; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a brother Ted Achey husband of Ruth of Manheim, PA. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Russ was a graduate of Manheim Central High School and received machinist training at Stevens Trade School. As a PFC in the Army Reserves for 5 years, he was assigned to the motor pool. While residing in the Lancaster area, he was a parishioner of Long Memorial United Methodist Church in Neffsville, PA where he was a Sunday School teacher and a longtime member of the church softball team. He worked for Warner Lambert for over 15 years as a machinist. Russ owned Achey’s Interior and Exterior Remodeling for 34 years, prior to his retirement in 2008. Russ was an avid fan of the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies.

Post retirement Russ and Barbara retired to The Villages, FL where they were members of Fairway Christian Church and served as greeters for over 10 years. Other hobbies included golf, bocce, shuffleboard, and card playing with friends. Russ and Barbara were members of the Sebring Convertible Club.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s and Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

New commissioners should cut their pay

A reader from Bushnell contends its time for the new Sumter County commissioners to cut their pay. She explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Be nice to the hardworking people at the postal stations

A Village of Fernandina resident contends we ought to be nice to the people who bring us our mail at the postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We’ve switched from Social Security to Unemployment

A Village of Palo Alto resident has switched from Social Security to Unemployment to beat the high cost of living. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Just call LeBron James

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we could look to LeBron James for the answers.

Commissioner’s anti-growth agenda for Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Webster offers sharp criticism of Commissioner Oren Miller.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos