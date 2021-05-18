Russel F. Achey, 83, of Eagleville, PA passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Born in Manheim, PA he was the son of the late Harold and Edna (Conrad) Achey. He was the loving husband to Barbara (Elliott) Achey for 51 years. He will be missed by his beloved family: 6 children: Michael Achey of LaFeria, TX, Gregory Achey husband of Jody of Mayesville, SC, Kathy Prigmore wife of Tom of Berlin, MD, Shane Bone wife of Kevin of Eagleville, PA, Sean Achey husband of Miriam of Lancaster, PA, and Shannon Harmon wife of Doug of Chambersburg, PA; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a brother Ted Achey husband of Ruth of Manheim, PA. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings.

Russ was a graduate of Manheim Central High School and received machinist training at Stevens Trade School. As a PFC in the Army Reserves for 5 years, he was assigned to the motor pool. While residing in the Lancaster area, he was a parishioner of Long Memorial United Methodist Church in Neffsville, PA where he was a Sunday School teacher and a longtime member of the church softball team. He worked for Warner Lambert for over 15 years as a machinist. Russ owned Achey’s Interior and Exterior Remodeling for 34 years, prior to his retirement in 2008. Russ was an avid fan of the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies.

Post retirement Russ and Barbara retired to The Villages, FL where they were members of Fairway Christian Church and served as greeters for over 10 years. Other hobbies included golf, bocce, shuffleboard, and card playing with friends. Russ and Barbara were members of the Sebring Convertible Club.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s and Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.