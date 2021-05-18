81 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Softball player ejected from game accused of driving vehicle at woman

By Meta Minton

Andrew Jordan Gonzalez
A softball player apparently angry after he was ejected from a game is accused of deliberately driving his vehicle at a woman.

Andrew Jordan Gonzalez, 21, of Buford, Ga., had been participating in a softball game Monday night at Cales Park in Fruitland Park when he was ejected from the game, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

After the game was over, Gonzalez alleged drove his Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates toward a woman and came within a few inches of hitting her, according to an officer who witnessed the incident.

“I watched the vehicle as it traveled southbound and suddenly it made a sharp turn towards a female that was walking on the grass. From my view, the vehicle appeared to be a few inches away from striking the female,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The softball field at Cales Park in Fruitland Park
The driver’s side door of the vehicle clipped the woman’s leg next to her hip. She signed a sworn statement and said she wanted to see the driver prosecuted.

A bulletin was issued for the Dodge Challenger and it was pulled over at the nearby Walmart. The officer who witnessed the incident confirmed it was the same vehicle and driver that had intentionally driven at the woman at the softball field.

Gonzalez admitted he was “was upset about getting ejected from the game and wanted to rush home to cool off,” the report said.

He denied intentionally swerving at the woman.

However, he did say she had been “a bitch all night.”

He was arrested on a second degree felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

