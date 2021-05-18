Villagers’ pleas for solitude sour officials on plan for 324-unit apartment complex

Marion County commissioners put the brakes Tuesday on a 324-unit apartment complex that could have towered over homes in the Village of Woodbury and the Phillips Villas.

The property’s owners, J.R. and D.T. Schilling & New Direction IRA, were asking commissioners to rezone the property off S.E. Hwy. 42 to planned unit development, along with an employment center designation to achieve consistency with Marion County’s Comprehensive Plan. The property also would have included about 79,000 square feet of commercial space located near The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic.

On Tuesday, the commissioners were being asked to transmit a potential comprehensive plan amendment to the state level for comments from agencies such as the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Transportation and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. They would have in turned reviewed the application for potential impacts on state resources and provided comments back to the county, which would have considered the project again in July.

But after hearing the complaints from retirees living in the surrounding properties in The Villages, Hilltop Estates and Orange Blossom Hills, commissioners said they believed it was the wrong project in the wrong place.

Commissioner Kathy Bryant expressed concerns about the possibility of the apartment buildings being three-stories high. David Tillman, of Tillman and Associates Engineering LLC, said the apartments could be built in either two- or three-story buildings. He said the three-story buildings would save more trees and allow for allow for more open space in the complex, which would have included an amenity center, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a dog park. Monthly rent at the complex would have ranged from $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment to about $1,800 for a three-bedroom unit.

Don Deakin, a supervisor with Community Development District 4 in The Villages, was one of many residents who spoke out against the apartments. He said he was there not only to speak on behalf of himself but also for the 10,800 residents living in CDD 4.

“It’s going to bring tremendous traffic,” he said of the 324-unit apartment complex. “It’s going to turn Buena Vista Boulevard into a major artery north and south because there are so few stoplights there compared to (U.S. Hwy.) 441.”

Deakin also pointed out that all of the communities surrounding the apartments are age-restricted and the apartments would have allowed residents of all ages, including children.

“Single-family vs. multi-family. Individual homes vs. 324 apartments. One-story homes vs. two- or three-story buildings. Privately owned homes vs. rental units,” Deakin said.

Deakin praised the presentation made by Watermark, the company that would have built and operated the apartments. But he pointed out that if the project was approved and Watermark backed out, there would be no guarantees going forward.

“We rely on you, the county commissioners, to put in additional stipulations and requirements to make sure that we are getting what we are promised,” he said.

Villager Holly Didden said the requested zone change would have allowed an 800-percent increase in population in the area near her home. She said seniors living in The Villages and surrounding communities have made substantial financial investments in their homes and done their best to get away from areas with high-density populations.

“We do not want and are threatened by this proposed development,” she said.

Her husband, Fred, agreed, adding that all the property surrounding the proposed apartment complex is lower density.

“This does not fit in with that use,” he said.

Villager Terry Wood said he was concerned about crime that could be driven by residents of the apartments. He added that he could imagine some of the apartment dwellers viewing those living in the nearby 55-plus communities as “easy pickings.”

“We are very vulnerable folks,” he said. “Who knows how many folks are going to be in these apartments. We all know how kids are.”

In the end, Commissioner Carl Zalak III said he simply didn’t believe it was the right project for the parcel.

“I think it’s a great project and if it was across the street I’d have voted for it,” he said. “But the honest truth is not here.”

Other commissioners agreed and voted against sending the project forward.