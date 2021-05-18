Villages firefighters perform Mother’s Day rescue after kayak flips in lake

Villages firefighters rescued a kayaker in distress on Mother’s Day.

Firefighters from Station 41 near Lake Sumter Landing and Station 43 on Paradise Drive were dispatched to the May 9 incident. When they arrived, they found the kayaker treading water in “moderate distress,” a report states.

Two firefighters entered the water, swam out and rescued the patient who was treading water after their kayak flipped over. After the patient was safely onshore, a firefighter re-entered the water and retrieved the kayak.

The patient was evaluated for injuries and released from the scene, the report says.