Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Lady Lake officials to huddle in closed session over The Villages’ apartments lawsuit

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake officials will meet with their attorney in a closed session to discuss a lawsuit filed by The Villages in its effort to bring apartments to Spanish Springs Town Square.

The closed session of the Lady Lake Commission will take place at 1 p.m. June 1 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The Villages of Lake-Sumter Inc. and The Villages Operating Company filed the lawsuit against the town in the Fifth Judicial Circuit in Lake County. It was filed as a result of the Feb. 17 meeting in which commissioners voted 3-2 to turn down the plan for up to 45 apartments to be located on the second floor of buildings at Spanish Springs. The Villages has indicated it would like to start with seven apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s, the Villagers-only club famous for dining, drinking and dancing.

The Villages is seeking an injunction that would prevent the town from standing in the way of the plan for the apartments.

Commissioners James Rietz, Dan Vincent and Paul Hannan voted against the apartments. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden voted in favor of The Villages’ request.

