The Villages, FL – Madeline H. Lineman, 93, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Madeline was born in Long Island City, NY to Frederick and Mary (Gallagher) Hein, and moved to The Villages from Merrimack, NH in 2003. She was a homemaker, and then went on to own and run a small business until her retirement. Madeline was a communicant of St. Mark The Evangelist Church.

Madeline is pre-deceased by her husband, Kenneth, in 2008, and her sister, Mary Domanski, in 2020. She leaves behind 5 children: Kenneth (Jill) of Levittown, NY; Stephen (Patricia) of Douglasville, GA; Madeline Dittrich (Christopher) of The Villages, FL; Richard (Virginia) of Pembroke, NH; and Gregg (Janice) of Shrewsbury, MA; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; her sister, Loretta Brianka of The Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

The Lineman family would like to thank the staff at Serenades for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, June 7, at St. Mark The Evangelist Church in Summerfield. Interment at Florida National Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice (cornerstonehospice.org), or to a charity of one’s choosing.